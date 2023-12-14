3 wanted in connection with violent robbery from Oak Lawn store

Police in Oak Lawn are searching for three suspects wanted for stealing from a tobacco shop Tuesday in the southwest suburb.

Around 5 p.m., three people entered Tobacco Island, 11051 S. Cicero Ave. The clerk was checking one of the suspect's IDs when they noticed the other two suspects grab merchandise from behind a display case and run out of the store.

The clerk struggled with the third suspect and was hit in the face, police said.

One of the suspects was 5-foot-10 wearing a blue puffy coat, white sweatshirt, red sweatpants and red Jordans. The second suspect was 6 feet tall, wearing a gray/beige jumpsuit with red and white gym shoes. The last suspect was described as being 5-foot-10 and wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes.

All three suspects were last seen running eastbound down 111th Street.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Oak Lawn police at (708) 907-4051.