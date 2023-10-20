Oak Park fire leaves woman critically injured, displaces 11 residents

article

A 69-year-old woman was critically injured and 11 residents were displaced by a fire Friday morning in suburban Oak Park.

The fire started around 3 a.m. on the back porch of an apartment building at 234 S. Maple St., according to Oak Park officials.

The blaze was contained to the back porch and firefighters found a 69-year-old woman inside one of the apartments suffering from smoke inhalation. She was transported to Loyola University Medical Center where she was listed in "critical but stable" condition, officials said.

An Oak Park firefighter also suffered a minor hand injury while battling the fire.

Seven units of the 33-unit building were deemed uninhabitable and 11 residents were displaced.