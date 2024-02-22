Oak Park man faces array of charges after 120 mph pursuit with police

article

A 21-year-old Oak Park man is facing a multitude of charges after leading police on a lengthy pursuit while reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Rashaad Simpson appeared in court Thursday morning. He's charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, a Class 4 felony, and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

His charges stem from a lengthy high-speed pursuit that occurred Feb. 21.

At 10:53 p.m., Simpson sped past a Bensenville police officer on Route 83 in his Honda Civic.

The officer followed him and saw that Simpson ran through a red stoplight at Rt 83 and Foster Avenue, made a U-turn and headed southbound on Rt 83, officials say.

A pursuit ensued and Simpson's vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour as he weaved in and out of traffic.

Officials say Simpson then got onto I-290 eastbound to York Road southbound into Elmhurst before making his way to downtown Elmhurst, still traveling 100 mph.

He also ran through multiple stop signs and went the wrong way on several one-way streets.

The pursuit ended but a short time later, Simpson was found on North Avenue and Rt 83.

A Department of Homeland Security helicopter was following Simpson as he drove on I-290 to I-355 to I-390 east, where he took the Thorndale Avenue exit to northbound Rt 83, officials say.

He parked the car in the 1000 block of North Busse Road in Elk Grove Village, where he was met by Bensenville officers and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the high-speed pursuit.

Simpson is set to appear in court on March 18 for arraignment.