Cook County man sold acquaintance fentanyl, causing 29-year-old woman to overdose: prosecutors

An Oak Park man is facing a homicide charge after supplying a friend with fentanyl which led to a fatal overdose.

Bishop Moore, 62, was in bond court Saturday morning, where Judge Anthony Coco set bond at $350,000.

The DuPage County State Attorney's office says Moore sold an acquaintance fentanyl — who then gave it to his girlfriend, resulting in her fatal overdose.

Moore is charged with one count of drug induced homicide for his alleged role in 29-year-old Margaret McCabe's deadly overdose.

On August 19, a Glen Ellyn man appeared at a bond hearing for his alleged role in McCabe's death.

Sergius Harty, 29, is also charged with one count of drug induced homicide. His bond was set at $500,000.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office said they found McCabe unresponsive in unincorporated Clarendon Hills on Nov. 5, 2021.

McCabe was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Investigators said she died of fentanyl intoxication.

Investigators believe McCabe went with Harty to Chicago to buy narcotics from Moore.

Harty allegedly purchased several bags of narcotics from Moore, and gave one bag containing fentanyl to McCabe.

It is alleged that once at home, McCabe ingested the fentanyl.

Harty was taken into custody Thursday on a $25,000 arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance issued the previous day.

Moore was taken into custody Friday without incident.

"As I said earlier, the only way to stop this heartbreaking, senseless loss of life is to hold those who supply fatal doses of narcotics responsible," DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said. "Thanks to the outstanding work of DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick’s office, we were able to file charges against another individual suspected of being a link in the deadly supply chain of illegal narcotics that allegedly took the life of Margaret McCabe."

Moore’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12.