Black Heritage: Preserving the legacy of Dr. Percy L. Julian

He was only the third African-American in the U.S. to hold a PhD in chemistry and developed treatments for glaucoma, reproductive issues and arthritis.

Dr. Percy L. Julian was a pioneer in the field of organic chemistry.

Born in Alabama, Julian bought a two-story stone house in Oak Park in 1950.

Despite multiple racist attacks to push his family out of the neighborhood, Julian stood his ground and the property remains under his daughter's ownership.

Congressman Danny Davis announced legislation designating it a national historic site.

"This designation not only honors their remarkable achievements… and inspiration for future generations," said Rep. Davis.

In honor of Black History Month, the Oak Park Public Library is highlighting the achievements and contributions of Dr. Percy Julian and his wife, Anna Julian, in Legacy Museum.

You can check out the exhibit now through March 4th.