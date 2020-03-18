Oak Park residents ordered to shelter in place for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

article

Residents in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park are being ordered to shelter in place starting Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb says the shelter in place will last from Friday, March 20 to Friday, April 3.

However, there are exceptions to the mandate. According to a Facebook post, this includes: “businesses that provide essential services, including grocery stores, banks, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants for delivery and pick up only, laundromats, skilled trades essential to maintaining the safety and sanitation of residences, hardware stores, medical service providers, first responders, transportation providers, government activities and essential social service providers and shelters.”

More details can be found on Oak Park’s coronavirus response website.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed Oak Park’s first case of COVID-19 earlier Wednesday afternoon. That patient, a man in his 30s, is recovering at home and is in isolation, village officials said.

On Wednesday, Illinois officials announced the total number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 288.

