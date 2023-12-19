Oak Park woman trapped in third-floor apartment due to broken elevator

Imagine being stuck in your home for a month – that's the reality for an Oak Park resident who can't get out of her third-floor apartment.

Dawn Ramsey was born with spina bifida and she had to have her leg amputated a few years ago.

She has a specialized wheelchair that weighs 400 pounds and can't get out of her apartment unless it's an emergency.

Ramsey rents an apartment inside the Artist Square Condominiums in Oak Park.

She said last year is when the elevator inside the five-story building started going in and out.

This year, Ramsey has missed Thanksgiving with her family because it was broken, and it still is today.

Ramsey has health issues and is prone to infection. She's also missed several of her doctor's appointments.

Another resident with mobility issues said they can't get out of the building either.

The issue is the elevator is old and there are parts that need replaced that are no longer made.

The Village of Oak Park gave the management company an extension on repairs, but that expired Tuesday – that means citations could be issued.

For now, Ramsey said she is trapped.

The company that manages the building told FOX 32 that the elevator is an older model and it's no longer made. The key to reset it doesn't exist anymore.

They were able to track down the company that has the blueprints for the elevator, but they can't come out until next week to take a look at it and determine if it can be repaired.



