Oakbrook Center shooting: Suburban mayor was in Apple Store in mall when shots rang out

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso was buying a new phone with his daughter when shots rang out at Oakbrook Center Thursday night.

While in the Apple Store, he heard shouting outside and people running past the glass windows of the store around 5:45 p.m.

"Management went right out and locked the doors, there was no panic at all," said Mayor Grasso. "We were escorted slowly and properly down to a secure spot in the basement."

Police believe two people who knew each other were shooting at each other near Nordstrom and Ann Taylor in the mall. One of the individuals who fired shots and three female bystanders were injured as a result of the gunfight, police said.

The person who fired shots is a man in his 30s.

Two of the female bystanders were believed to be in their 40s and the third female was in her 20s, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

All four individuals were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another woman hurt her ankle while running from gunfire.

Grasso was grateful for the Apple staff and for the training they had in order to keep the patrons in the store safe.

MORE: Patrons react to Oakbrook Center shooting

"It's a shame that they have to be trained, but boy, did they do us a great service and nobody panicked. We all feel secure," said Grasso.

With Christmas just two days away, the Apple Store had nearly 50 customers inside when shots were fired.

"This Unfortunately is the America we're living in today, even at Christmastime, but we're safe. That's the important thing," said Grasso.

Advertisement

As of Thursday night, two suspects were in custody, and police were searching for a third who they say was still at large.