Obama Foundation now accepting U.S. participants for 'Leaders' training program

The Obama Foundation's emerging "Leaders" training program is expanding to include participants in the U.S.

The six-month leadership development program is for emerging leaders from 24 to 48 years old who are passionate about making a positive impact on their communities.

Former President Barack Obama spoke about the state of democracy around the world, aiming his comments at a new generation of leaders.

The Obama Foundation says it has already worked with more than 700 change-makers across Africa, Asia, and Europe over the last four years.