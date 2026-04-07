Obama Presidential Center announces weekly free day for Illinois museum visitors

The Brief The Obama Presidential Center campus opens June 19 in Chicago’s Jackson Park. Illinois residents can visit the museum for free on Tuesdays starting June 23. General ticket sales begin May 6, with founding member presales starting April 21.



Illinois residents will be able to visit the Obama Presidential Center museum for free on Tuesdays when it opens this summer, according to the Obama Foundation.

What to know:

The Obama Foundation says the center’s campus will open to the public June 19, with the museum offering free admission to Illinois residents every Tuesday beginning June 23.

The timed-entry tickets will be available online and in person, though visitors are encouraged to reserve ahead due to expected high demand.

What's the cost:

Museum tickets go on sale April 21 for founding members and May 6 for the general public.

General admission is $30 for adults (Ages 12+) and $23 for children (Ages 3 to 11 — under 2 is free). Discounted pricing is available for Illinois residents on non-free days ($26 for adults and $15 for children).

The broader campus — including a playground, gardens, walking trails, public art, a Chicago Public Library branch and views of Lake Michigan — will be free to visit daily.

Dig deeper:

Inside, the museum will feature four floors of exhibits focused on the Obama presidency, including a full-scale replica of the Oval Office, the former first lady's iconic fashion throughout the eight years, and interactive displays highlighting the administration’s work, legacy and "challenges still to overcome," according to the Foundation.

What they're saying:

"President and Mrs. Obama have always believed that democracy is strongest when people come together in shared spaces," Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation, said in a statement.

"The Museum allows visitors to explore the history and impact of the Obama presidency, while the broader campus in Jackson Park creates a place where the community can gather, learn, and imagine what’s possible next."

What you can do:

To get tickets or learn more, visit Obama.org.