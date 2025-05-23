Former President Obama visits Chicago to finalize Obama Presidential Center details

The Brief Former President Obama made several stops in Chicago to discuss details of the Obama Presidential Center. Obama went to Peach's Restaurant in Bronzeville and met with Chef Cliff Rome. The former president ordered shrimp and grits, salmon croquette and peach cobbler.



Former President Barack Obama made several stops in Chicago to discuss details of the Obama Presidential Center, from dining to the museum's exhibits and touring the site in Jackson Park.

What we know:

Obama met with Chef Cliff Rome of Peach's Restaurant in Bronzeville. While there, the former president greeted some patrons and ordered shrimp and grits, salmon croquette and peach cobbler to go, based on Rome's recommendation.

As the founder of Rome's Joy Companies Catering, Rome is partnering with Bon Appétit Management Company to run the Obama Presidential Center’s restaurant, café and provide catering on the center's campus.

Working together as "BAMJoy," the teams hope to meet the center’s vision and needs.

The backstory:

The Obama Presidential Center spans 19 acres and will feature an athletic center, fruit and vegetable garden, museum, auditorium, a Chicago Public Library branch, restaurant, café and more.

The center is scheduled to open in 2026 and will be free and open to the public.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Former President Barack Obama in Chicago this week | The Obama Foundation