Off-duty Chicago cop struck, killed pedestrian in River North: sources

An off-duty Chicago police officer reportedly struck and killed a woman in River North Thursday morning, according to police sources.

At around 12:30 a.m., the off-duty officer, who is a 40-year-old woman, was allegedly driving a white SUV when she lost control of the vehicle, jumped a curb and struck a 56-year-old woman on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has not yet released her identity.

The off-duty officer has not been named. However, she was relieved of her police powers on Thursday.

She was also issued the following citations: failure to reduce speed, failure to keep inside her lane, negligent driving and driving while using a cell phone.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.