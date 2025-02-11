Video released of shootout involving off-duty Chicago police officers

The Brief A shootout involving off-duty Chicago police officers took place on December 14 in the Austin neighborhood. A suspect opened fire on a parked car with five people inside, including two off-duty officers, injuring a 26-year-old man. One of the off-duty officers returned fire, and the suspect fled, leading to an ongoing investigation and the release of video footage by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.



A video was released of a shootout involving off-duty Chicago police officers last December in the Austin neighborhood.

Off-duty officer-involved shooting

The backstory:

The shootout happened around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 near 1000 S. Mayfield Avenue.

A car carrying five people, including two off-duty Chicago police officers, was parked when a person got out of another nearby vehicle and started shooting.

A 26-year-old man who was in the car with the off-duty officers was shot. Two people returned fire at the suspect from inside the vehicle, including one off-duty officer. The suspect then fled the scene.

The injured 26-year-old man was taken by the four other passengers to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The off-duty officer who fired shots was relieved of their police powers.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday released videos and 911 calls that were captured around the time of the shooting.