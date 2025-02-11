Video released of shootout involving off-duty Chicago police officers
CHICAGO - A video was released of a shootout involving off-duty Chicago police officers last December in the Austin neighborhood.
Off-duty officer-involved shooting
The backstory:
The shootout happened around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 near 1000 S. Mayfield Avenue.
A car carrying five people, including two off-duty Chicago police officers, was parked when a person got out of another nearby vehicle and started shooting.
A 26-year-old man who was in the car with the off-duty officers was shot. Two people returned fire at the suspect from inside the vehicle, including one off-duty officer. The suspect then fled the scene.
The injured 26-year-old man was taken by the four other passengers to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
The off-duty officer who fired shots was relieved of their police powers.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday released videos and 911 calls that were captured around the time of the shooting.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and our previous reporting.