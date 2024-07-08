Off-duty officer involved in shooting in Elgin; 1 person dead

An investigation is underway after an off-duty police officer was involved in a fatal shooting in Elgin Monday afternoon.

One person is dead, but officials have not yet identified them.

Police have not disclosed which police department the off-duty officer is employed with, but they have confirmed that no Elgin police officers were involved in the incident.

At about 4:35 p.m., the Elgin Police Department received a call of a shooting near the intersection of State Street and National Street/Walnut Avenue.

Neighbors tell FOX 32 Chicago that several gunshots rang out. Then, they witnessed one person in the street while they saw another perform life-saving measures.

While investigating, it was determined the incident involved an off-duty police officer.

The intersection was closed in all directions for several hours while the investigation was being conducted, police said.

By 9 p.m. Monday, evidence markers were still strewn across the intersection as a large police presence remained at the scene.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is the lead investigating agency in this incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.