Off-duty suburban Chicago police officer shoots armed robbery suspect in South Side alley

The Brief An off-duty Broadview police officer shot a man who tried to rob him with a knife in a South Side alley Wednesday night. The suspect fled but was quickly arrested and hospitalized in serious condition. The officer was treated for observation and is in good condition.



An off-duty suburban police officer shot a man who allegedly tried to rob him with a knife Wednesday night in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.

What we know:

Chicago police said the 64-year-old officer from the Broadview Police Department was getting out of his vehicle in an alley in the 7300 block of South Langley Avenue around 9 p.m. when a man armed with a knife approached him. The officer pulled his gun and shot the attacker in the legs.

The suspect ran but was quickly located by responding officers and taken into custody. He was treated at the scene and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The officer was also taken to a hospital for observation and was listed in good condition. A knife was recovered at the scene.

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team is investigating and charges against the suspect are pending.