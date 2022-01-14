Offenders broke into Wilmette convenience store, stole ATM, tobacco and alcohol products: police

Wilmette police are searching for suspects who broke into a food mart and a gas station, and stole an ATM and other merchandise Friday morning.

At about 1:49 a.m., unknown offenders broke into the Wilmette Food Mart at 531 Green Bay Rd.

The offenders took an ATM, tobacco products and alcohol products, police said.

The same offenders then broke into the Lake & Green Bay BP located at 901 Green Bay Rd. at about 1:54 a.m.

The suspects attempted to take an ATM, but were unsuccessful, as it was bolted to the floor, police said.

A Wilmette officer later observed the suspect vehicle and several people in front of the Lake and Laramie Shell located at 3501 Lake Ave.

The offenders fled southbound on Interstate 94, and have not yet been located.