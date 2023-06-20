Offenders forcing their way into Loop apartments with pry tools, stealing property: police

Chicago police are searching for two men accused of forcing their way into apartments in the Loop and stealing property from within.

In each incident, the offenders forced their way through the front door of the apartment using a pry tool, police say.

Once inside, the offenders then ransacked the apartment and removed property from within.

The offenders then fled on foot from the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

500 block of North Michigan Avenue on June 15 during the afternoon hours

300 block of West Hubbard Street on June 17 in the afternoon hours

700 block of West Jackson Boulevard on June 17 in the afternoon hours

Chicago police say the offenders are described as one to two African American men between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. They were both wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.