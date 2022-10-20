Office buildings in Chicago transforming into apartments as people continue to work from home

Quite a few office buildings in Chicago and across the country remain empty after the pandemic as workers continue to work from home.

A new idea for that empty space? Housing.

In Chicago, financial help is being offered to developers that will convert office buildings in the LaSalle Street corridor to apartments.

In New York, unused floors are already being converted into apartments.

Officials say it helps solve the problem of empty cities as well as housing shortages.

One major benefit to converting these buildings is that the basic interiors are already built.