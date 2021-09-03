Officer Ella French shooting: Eric Morgan to appear in court for gun, obstruction charges

The man accused of being involved in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French will face a judge Friday morning.

Eric Morgan will appear for a felony preliminary hearing. He faces gun and obstruction charges.

The two brothers accused in the shooting death of Officer French are being held without bond.

Prosecutors say French and two other officers stopped Emonte and Eric Morgan for having expired plates.

They said the brothers got out of the car when told to, but, Emonte morgan refused to put down a drink and cellphone he was holding.

Prosecutors said he got into a struggle with police, while Eric Morgan ran off, and at some point, Emonte Morgan started shooting.

Officers wounded Emonte while civilians caught Eric Morgan while he tried to escape.

French's partner, Officer Carlos Yanez is now in a rehabilitation center recovering from his injuries.

