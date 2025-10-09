Man hospitalized, 2 officers evaluated after shooting on Chicago’s South Side: officials

The Brief A man was hospitalized in good condition after a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood near 111th and State Street. Two Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital for observation but were not injured. The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear, and COPA is investigating; the public is encouraged to share any relevant information.



A man is hospitalized following a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, according to officials.

Two Chicago police officers were also taken to the hospital for observation but were not injured, the Chicago Fire Department said.

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the shooting occurred near 111th Street and State Street in the Roseland neighborhood.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown.

The man who was hospitalized was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in good condition, according to CFD.

Anyone with more information related to the shooting is urged to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.