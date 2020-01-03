Officers pull man from burning car on I-55 at Pulaski

Chicago police officers pulled a man from a burning car early Friday after he crashed into a concrete wall while exiting Interstate 55 on the Southwest Side.

The driver was exiting the I-55 northbound ramp to Pulaski Road about 12:35 a.m. and lost control of his Jeep, Illinois State Police said in a statement. Investigators are unsure why.

He failed to stop at the top of the ramp and struck a concrete median, state police said.

The car burst into flames with the driver inside, state police said. Two on-duty officers arrived and pulled him out of the car.

Paramedics took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt. State police said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.