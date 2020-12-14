Officials ask for help locating 10-year-old Walworth girl

article

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a 10-year-old girl last seen leaving her home Saturday night, Dec. 12.

Officials say Jocelyn Van Duyn was not wearing a coat and did not pack a bag when she left her residence on Fox Lane sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight Saturday. She took her cat and $30 with her when she left.

It is unclear if she left on foot or was picked up by someone.

Jocelyn is described as 5'3", 140 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants, and dark-colored tennis shoes.

Jocelyn is also from the Wonder Lake, Illinois area and goes to school there. Does have a phone however it is only used for internet access and cannot make phone calls.

It is suspected that she may be with her father somewhere in Illinois. He may possibly be driving a silver 2019 Jeep 4 door with expired plates, IL BU27893. The address for the father is unknown at this time, according to officials.

If you have any information on Jocelyn's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Walworth Police Department at 262-275-6585 ext.#3. After 5 p.m. contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Communications Center 262-741-4400.