Officials confirm 5th case of coronavirus in Illinois

An Illinois resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), making him the fifth person in the state to contract the disease, according to state and county health officials.

The man, who is a Cook County resident, had recently traveled to Italy and returned home through O'Hare Airport.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is examining the specimen.

He is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation. Officials are identifying anyone he was in contact with since arriving in the United States.

Last weekend, an Arlington Heights couple became the third and fourth people in Illinois to be confirmed as having the virus.

“The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”

