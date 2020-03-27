O’Hare Airport employee carjacked at gunpoint in cargo area: police

article

An employee at O’Hare Airport was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday while showing up to work in a cargo area.

The 24-year-old had just parked her car in the 600 block of West Access Road when a man got out a dark-colored SUV and tapped a gun on the window, Chicago police said.

She got out and the man drove off, police said. The SUV also drove off, occupied by two other males.

The carjacking happened in the Swiss Cargo area located between two runways in the southern part of the airport, according to a law enforcement source.

Earlier in March, Chicago police announced that carjacking arrests doubled as a result of increased enforcement.