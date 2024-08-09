Woman found dead at O'Hare Airport after being 'entangled' in machinery identified

The woman who died at O'Hare International Airport on Thursday morning after being trapped in machinery has been identified.

Virginia Christine Vinton, 57, of North Carolina, died after becoming entangled in machinery in Terminal 5.

An employee discovered Vinton while inspecting the baggage handling area at 7:45 a.m. Chicago police said they uncovered video showing the woman entering an unoccupied restricted area at 2:27 a.m. It is still unknown if the woman was a passenger.

The woman was found "entangled," according to fire officials.

"You wonder how that would all happen—how does someone go in and just wind up dead in a matter of five hours? What happened back there?" said Timmy, who was waiting to pick up a loved one on Thursday.

Sources tell FOX 32 the incident occurred behind the scenes of baggage claim, in an area that is not highly secure, but passengers are not supposed to be in it.

"I’m very shocked that in such a secure place that someone can die so tragically," said Phil, who works at the airport.

Chicago police continue to investigate the incident.