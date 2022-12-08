O'Hare Airport workers join nationwide rally to demand better working conditions

Some service workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are joining a cross-country rally calling on Congress to help them get better working conditions.

Swissport International is the company that provides airport ground and cargo handling services.

According to its employee union, the company has been cited more than 70 times by the city of Chicago for worker violations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Those on the picket line Thursday say they have complained for months about faulty equipment and hazardous working conditions.

Swissport issued this statement in response to worker allegations reading, in part:

Swissport denies any unfair labor practices, fully complies with applicable labor regulations, and provides competitive wages and benefits. The health and safety of all our employees is the highest priority for Swissport, as evidenced by our best-in-class record.

Nationwide, workers at 15 U.S. airports rallied Thursday.

The demonstrations were also in support of the federal Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.

The measure would set a minimum wage of $15 an hour for airport service workers, as well as ensure the workers have paid time off, holidays, adequate health care and other benefits.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says airport worker wages are a top priority.