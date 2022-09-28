O'Hare feels impact of Hurricane Ian, receives flights from Florida

Only a few flights made it to O’Hare International Airport, from Florida Wednesday as the storm approaches.

There are currently no flights headed to Florida from Chicago. They have all been canceled in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

But there are people going there to help those impacted by the severe weather.

Com Ed crews from the Chicago area started driving to Florida Tuesday to help with expected power outages. There are 250 crews and contractors that are prepared to stay as long as it takes to repair the power lines and restore electricity.

The American Red Cross has hundreds of volunteers there ready to deliver food, shelter and medicine.

"All the people in Miami who hadn't gotten prepared were headed north," one traveler from Jacksonville, Fla. said.

Some travelers from Florida landing at O’Hare were grateful to get on flights leaving the hurricane zone. They said the rain and wind was heavy and some streets were flooded, even in Miami.

"In our neighborhood everybody's put up their hurricane shutters and have taken care of loose items," the traveler from Jacksonville said.

They said Chicago is looking very good compared to Florida but their prayers and concerns are with those still riding out the hurricane.

"I was worried they were going to cancel my flight, but I was able to make it out and make it over here. The weather's amazing over here compared to over there," another passenger said after arriving at O'Hare.

Those looking to get out of the severe weather before Hurricane Ian makes landfall were filled with emotions upon arriving at in Chicago.

"It was crazy, now we're laughing, but it was not funny last night while we were waiting," another passenger from Florida told FOX 32.