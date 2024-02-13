O'Hare flight attendants participate in global strike for fair contracts

Flight attendants around the globe are on the picket line demanding fair contracts, with Chicago's O'Hare Airport among the impacted locations.

The labor action has seen picket lines reported across the US, the United Kingdom, and Guam, described as "historic" by participants.

The flight attendants are advocating for "better pay, retirement security, and schedule flexibility."

Hundreds of flight attendants participated in the picket line outside O'Hare Airport on Tuesday, representing multiple airlines such as Southwest, American, and United.

Congressman Chuy Garcia voiced support, stating, "They deserve a raise, especially when more people are flying than ever."

Currently, more than two-thirds of flight attendants in the US are engaged in contract negotiations.