O'Hare International Airport will be busiest airport in US this holiday weekend: AAA

If you are flying out of Chicago this Fourth of July weekend, be prepared for big crowds and long lines at the airport.

O'Hare International Airport is expected to be the busiest airport in the country over the holiday weekend, AAA said.

The airport is going to have 100,000 more daily departures than second place LAX over the next few days.

The lines at Midway International Airport were also growing early Friday morning.

The TSA says Midway has been returned to around 90-percent of it's pre-pandemic traffic.