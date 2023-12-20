Man, 55, hit twice while crossing street in OId Irving Park

A man was critically injured after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing the street Wednesday morning in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

The 55-year-old was crossing the street just before 1 a.m. when he was hit by a gray pickup truck that was traveling eastbound in the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road, according to police.

The truck fled the scene after hitting him, and the pedestrian was struck again by a black Jeep that was also traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Jeep stopped at the scene and called police.

The pedestrian suffered trauma throughout the body and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No citations are pending. Area Four detectives are investigating.