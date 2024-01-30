Old Town fire: Flames erupt at apartment complex on Wells Street

A fire erupted at an Old Town apartment building late Monday night, sending three people to the hospital.

Around 11:51 p.m., Chicago police and fire departments responded to the 1400 block of North Wells Street for a residential fire.

When first responders arrived, they located a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building. Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire and the occupants of the building were able to exit.

A man and a woman were transported to Northwestern Hospital for smoke inhalation. Both are listed in fair condition.

Another man was also transported to Northwestern Hospital for a possible ankle injury. He was listed in good condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.