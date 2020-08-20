Old Town porch fire spreads into home, causing heavy damage, injuring firefighter

article

A firefighter suffered a minor injury Thursday morning while putting out a fire that broke out on a rear porch in Old Town, spreading inside the building and causing heavy damage.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire that started about 10:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Sedgwick Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

As the fire spread, about 70 firefighters were called to fight the blaze, which was put out in 20 minutes, Langford said.

A photo of the scene showed a heavily blackened rear porch and shattered windows on at least two floors.

Fire crews responded to a fire Aug. 20, 2020, in the 1900 block of North Sedgwick Street. | Chicago Fire Department

“It’s completely cold now,” said Langford, who added that the building is uninhabitable.

One firefighter was transported for a “minor issue,” although it wasn’t immediately clear what it was, he said.

Langford did not have a damage estimate or number of people displaced.