Unity through basketball: New league launches in Chicago

Basketball season is over for school teams and the Bulls, but a former Bull is bringing a new league to Chicago in two weekends.

Joakim Noah's "Noah's Arc Foundation" — in collaboration with 28 other community-based organizations — is launching the "One City Basketball League" with the intention of reducing youth violence.

Players will receive financial incentives, along with off-court programs and job opportunities.

"A league like this is showing people that, man, somebody really do care. And this is a great look, you know just for the city, and bringing all the grassroots organizations together, who are fighting violence, every day, all day in working with these young men who we'll be working with, so this is a perfect opportunity. Big shoutout to Joakim Noah for always giving back and wanting to help Chicago," said Cobe Williams, Director of National Programs for Cure Violence Global.

Registration is full for this year, but the "One City Basketball League" is taking people's information and promises to expand the league next year.