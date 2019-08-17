One dead, 11 wounded in weekend violence

One person has been shot dead, and 11 others wounded in weekend violence in Chicago.

On Saturday afternoon, a man, 22, was shot in the upper back in the 7200 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately known to police.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, one person had been shot dead in Chicago weekend violence and 11 others wounded:

Saturday August 17

6:30 pm 1000 block of N. Mayfield, M/52

2:30pm 7200 block of S. Wabash M/22

1:43pm 5900 block of S. Elizabeth M/35

4:19am 3400 block of W. Pierce M/45

4:52pm 9200 block of S. Ellis F/13

5:11am 3700 block of W. Thomas M/32

5:11am 3700 block of W. Thomas F/17

2:33pm 7200 block of S. Wabash, M/22



Friday August 16

10:38pm 8000 block of S. Marshfield M/22

11:07pm 1300 block of W. Hastings M/31

11:07pm 1300 block of W. Hastings M/35

11:07pm 1300 block of W. Hastings M/28

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.