One dead, two wounded in shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday night.
The shooting happened on South Peoria near West 76th around 8 p.m.
Police said the man who died was 28-years-old; he had been shot in the face.
Another man, 18, was shot in the torso and hospitalized in serious condition.
The third victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in the foot and hospitalized in good condition.