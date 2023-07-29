One dead, two wounded in shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday night.

The shooting happened on South Peoria near West 76th around 8 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police said the man who died was 28-years-old; he had been shot in the face.

Another man, 18, was shot in the torso and hospitalized in serious condition.

The third victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in the foot and hospitalized in good condition.