1 hospitalized after ‘targeted’ driveway shooting in Chicago suburb, police say

The Brief One person was shot in their driveway around 4 p.m. Wednesday on North Sycamore Lane in Glenwood, police said. Three to four male suspects got out of a silver or gray sedan and opened fire before fleeing north on Sycamore Lane. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, and police believe the shooting was targeted.



One person is hospitalized after being shot in their driveway Wednesday afternoon in a suburban Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the area of North Sycamore Lane in Glenwood, according to Glenwood police.

The victim was in their driveway when three to four male suspects arrived, got out of a vehicle and began shooting at the victim and another person, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators said the suspects’ vehicle was a four-door silver or gray sedan, last seen heading north on Sycamore Lane.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, though additional details about the victim and the incident have not been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Glenwood police at 708-753-2420.