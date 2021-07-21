One month later: Cleanup continues after EF3 tornado blows through Naperville

This week marks one month since an EF3 tornado tore through the western suburbs, destroying homes and leaving behind chaos.

It was officially four weeks Tuesday night around 11 p.m. that the tornado swept through the Naperville community and while a lot of the debris has been picked up, there is still a lot to be done.

Insurance companies and contractors have done some work, and some new roofs have been installed.

One home on Princeton Circle was completely leveled. Right now, a fence is up around the perimeter and neighbors say crews recently came in and picked up the rest of the family's belongings and debris. The only thing left now is the foundation.

FOX 32 News was told the couple who owns the home, and rode the twister out on their bed and ended up in the hospital due to injuries, is getting better every day. The elderly woman had a punctured lung, but will be OK.

Meanwhile, there is some frustration on how slow some insurance companies are working. Many of the Naperville residents will not be back home for several months.