One of 3 teens shot at CTA station boarded bus after attack, paid fare and took a seat, police say

One of the teens wounded at a CTA station on the South Side over the weekend boarded a bus after the attack, paid his fare and took a seat, where a passenger noticed he was bleeding and alerted the driver, according to police.

The 18-year-old told the driver he had been shot in the arm, and he was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center, according to police.

The teen was among four people injured in the afternoon attack in the vestibule of the CTA station at 95th Street in Roseland, including a 16-year-old boy who was critically wounded, police said.

The 18-year-old had gotten into a fight with a 19-year-old man around 2:30 p.m., according to a police report. Others joined the fight, which spilled into the vestibule, and shots were fired.

The 19-year-old was hit in the hand and leg, and was taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center. The 16-year-old was wounded in the arm and back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A woman, 44, cut her head when she fell while running away, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

CTA president Dorval Carter said in a statement that the agency would provide surveillance video to police. "This kind of violence is completely unnecessary and should not happen anywhere on CTA property," he said.