One person in custody after 14-year-old boy is shot in Chicago

A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was outside about 11:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the hand and groin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said one person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Area Two detectives are investigating.