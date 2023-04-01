One person killed in crash on Interstate 80 in Lake County, Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 80/94 in Lake County, Indiana on Saturday.
Indiana State Police said that at 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to a crash west of the Cline Avenue overpass.
Indiana State Police said a blue 2019 Kia had been reportedly speeding through a construction zone.
It crashed into the barrier that separates the interstate from the exit ramp and went airborne.
The Kia flew into the path of a 2022 Chevy Silverado, which hit the Kia on the driver's side.
The driver of the Kia was killed. Their name has not been released.