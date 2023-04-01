One person killed in crash on Interstate 80 in Lake County, Indiana

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 80/94 in Lake County, Indiana on Saturday.

Indiana State Police said that at 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to a crash west of the Cline Avenue overpass.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Indiana State Police said a blue 2019 Kia had been reportedly speeding through a construction zone.

It crashed into the barrier that separates the interstate from the exit ramp and went airborne.

The Kia flew into the path of a 2022 Chevy Silverado, which hit the Kia on the driver's side.

The driver of the Kia was killed. Their name has not been released.