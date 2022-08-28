One person killed in skydiving accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa

One person was killed in a skydiving accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois on Saturday.

LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a Facebook post that the skydiver's body was found in a corn field around 12:23 p.m.

The field is near Skydive Chicago, which was the site of a world record attempt last week. Skydive Chicago CEO Rook Nelson told FOX 32 Chicago he had no comment about the death on Sunday.

The person's name has not been released.

The FAA, LaSalle County Sheriff and LaSalle County Coroner are investigating.