One person killed, two others wounded in shooting near elementary school in Chicago

A 26-year-old man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday near an elementary school in Pilsen on the Near West Side.

About 6 p.m., all three were standing on a sidewalk near Peter Cooper Dual Language Academy, 1624 W. 19th St., when someone opened fire at them, Chicago police said.

The man who was killed was shot in the head and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were both struck in their right shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

