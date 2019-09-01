One person shot at Walmart in Northwest Indiana

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Walmart in Hobart Indiana is deserted after a shooting

One person was shot at a Walmart in Northwest Indiana on Sunday.

The man was shot inside the store on East 79th Ave on the Merrillville/Hobart border.

"Just after we left the grocery area of Walmart we heard the loud bang and everybody in the store just stopped," said shopper Derek Benakovich.

Witnesses heard a man and woman arguing near the produce section. Their words got louder, and then a gun went off.

"And then a couple seconds later, you heard somebody scream and then a whole commotion of everybody running out of the store trying to just get out," said shopper Autumn Flick.

Hobart Police said that a man and a woman were taken into custody.

Advertisement

The victim is in stable condition.

The store was evacuated.