One person shot at Walmart in Northwest Indiana
Walmart in Hobart Indiana is deserted after a shooting
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Fox 32 News) - One person was shot at a Walmart in Northwest Indiana on Sunday.
The man was shot inside the store on East 79th Ave on the Merrillville/Hobart border.
"Just after we left the grocery area of Walmart we heard the loud bang and everybody in the store just stopped," said shopper Derek Benakovich.
Witnesses heard a man and woman arguing near the produce section. Their words got louder, and then a gun went off.
"And then a couple seconds later, you heard somebody scream and then a whole commotion of everybody running out of the store trying to just get out," said shopper Autumn Flick.
Hobart Police said that a man and a woman were taken into custody.
Advertisement
The victim is in stable condition.
The store was evacuated.