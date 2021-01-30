One person shot dead, 13 others wounded in Chicago this weekend

One person has been killed and at least 13 others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

The weekend’s fatal attack happened Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

A male, whose age was unknown, was shot about 5:25 p.m. as he sat in a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and opened fire, striking the male multiple times in the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the male.

In non-fatal attacks, a 23-year-old man was shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

He was driving about 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone fired shots and he felt pain, police said.

He was struck in the leg and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A man was found shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the man unresponsive about 3:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Street with gunshot wounds to the lower backside, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in Little Village on the West Side.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 23rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and brought himself to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About 2:20 a.m., a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Chicago.

The 29-year-old was a passenger in a moving car in the 8500 block of South South Chicago Avenue when a person in another vehicle fired shots at him, police said. He was shot in the hip and was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition police said.

Two men were shot Saturday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The men, 22 and 23, were traveling in a vehicle about 1:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone inside another vehicle fired shots, police said. They self-transported to Community First Medical Center, police said.

The 22-year-old was struck on the chin and was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man was shot in the arm and listed in fair condition.

About the same time, a 20-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was walking about 1:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Troy Street when a gunman shot him in the arm and leg, police said. The man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Friday night, a 52-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

He was sitting on the porch of a home about 11:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

In the weekend’s earliest reported shooting, a woman was wounded Friday in South Chicago.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots at the 29-year-old about 5:15 p.m. as she sat in a parked vehicle in the 8100 block of South Bennett Avenue, police said. The woman was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Last weekend, 31 people were shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago.