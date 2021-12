One person was shot on I-57 in the Markham area on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the northbound I-57 expressway near 159th street around 3:21 p.m., Illinois State Police said.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Illinois State Police closed I-57 in the area so they could investigate.

State police are installing license plate readers along Chicago-area expressways to help track suspects.

