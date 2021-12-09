One student arrested in Woodstock school threat investigation: Police

A Woodstock high school student was arrested during an investigation of a social media threat to Woodstock North High School, police said.

According to police, the department is continuing to investigate a number of threats made at Woodstock schools in Community Unit School District 200.

Several threat assessments have been conducted on students that were identified as having made, or were perceived to have made threats toward D200 schools, police said. Threats made to Creekside Middle School and Northwood Middle School have been deemed not credible by police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

An investigation into a threat written on a bathroom stall at Woodstock High School is continuing to progress, police said.

"We would like to remind everyone that both Woodstock High School and Woodstock North High School have full time police officers (School Resource Officers)," police said in a statement. "Their #1 priority is to ensure the safety of students, staff and visitors of the high schools."

The department said extra police presence at the schools will continue.

"You should not be worried about sending your children to school. Many of our officers have students who attend D200 schools," police said. "We take threats to our schools personal, just as you do. We will always do everything within our legal authority to catch those responsible for making these threats and hold them accountable."

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER