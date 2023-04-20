'One Summer Chicago' program aims to keep youth engaged, off the streets

The city of Chicago is launching its 2023 summer youth program, which grants high schoolers and college students access to positions across a number of city departments and agencies.

The goal is to promote professional development and encourage civic engagement.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that last year more than 20,000 young people participated in One Summer Chicago, collectively earning more than $25 million in wages.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"Our community-based organizations are focusing on strengthening our opportunity ecosystem, making sure that all young people this summer are connected with a caring adult and have a chance to have meaningful experiences. All of these experiences are more than just something to do, they are a critical investment in our city," said Brandie Knazze, Commissioner, Department of Family Support & Services.

One Summer Chicago will run from June 26th through August 4th.

Young people ages 14 to 24 can apply online at OneSummerChicago.org.