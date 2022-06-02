'One Summer Chicago': Program finds jobs for young people

If you have a young person in the house that needs a job, a local organization is promising to find them one.

It is also alerting people to a looming deadline.

"Community Assistance Programs" has all kinds of jobs available for people 17 and up in a number of fields. The program is called "One Summer Chicago."

CAPS has partnered with the city of Chicago before and is working with a number of area companies to get them people who are interested in training and then working for them.

The CEO of CAPS says jobs are available everywhere, in daycares, libraries, food retail — you name it. And you don't have to live in a certain area either.

"Our officers are in the most destitute areas of Chicago. We work with those most difficult cases of employment. People who have barriers to employment," said Sheryl Holman. "We are in our 21st year."

You don't have to be in school to apply. Register and sign up at OneSummerChicago.org. Pick "Community Assistance Programs" as the program you want to work with and they'll contact you.

If you don't have a computer, you can go to their offices on 117th and Halsted. The deadline is June 10.