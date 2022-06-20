One year after devastating tornado, Woodridge residents rally around reconstruction

In Woodridge, 400 homes were impacted by a tornado that touched down one year ago.

The houses on Woodridge Drive still bear the scars of damage. It’s been a long year of repairs and more to go.

Roofs were torn off the tops of several houses near Edgewood Elementary School.

The tornado drilled a 16-mile path from Naperville through Woodridge and Darien with winds that kicked up to 140 miles per hour. Cars were tossed around. Debris crashed into windows.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The rebuilding effort was delayed by COVID-related supply chain issues and shortages and some residents are still displaced.

But the strength of community and determination brought back one business, Skeleton Key Brewery.

Last year, the owners were devastated to have to tell employees they were out of a job. This year, the brewery is bigger and stronger.

Emily and Paul Slayton, owners of Skeleton Key Brewery, re-opened their business in May and said customers have been loyal and supportive.

They said a GoFundMe effort helped them start the process of rebuilding right away. They know that others are not as lucky.

Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham said what keeps impacted residents going is a force that followed the tornado, the power of community and kindness.