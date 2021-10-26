Cook County Sheriff's Police respond to man barricaded inside Lemont home with child

On Tuesday, Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to a home in suburban Lemont where a man was barricaded inside with a child.

The law enforcement officers arrived on scene around 9:15 a.m. near Walker Road and Oak Avenue.

Members of the Sheriff's Hostage Barricade Team entered the home around 5:50 p.m. after hours of communication with the man inside the residence.

"Both the male individual and the child were safely recovered and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries, and no other individuals were inside the residence. The male individual was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing," Cook County Sheriff's Police said in a statement.

Nearby Lemont High School had been contacted by the Lemont Police Department and was made aware of the situation.

"Please know school administrators are working with the Lemont Police Department to ensure student safety. We have not been advised to adjust any activities on campus at this time," the school said in a statement.

"However, this situation will impact afternoon busing for some students. School administrators have contacted the parents/guardians of students whose afternoon busing will be affected by this situation," the statement concluded.

SkyFOX was over the scene and video appeared to show officers surrounding the home.

No further details were immediately available.